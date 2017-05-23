UPDATE – 5:15PM:

Many of the regions are still being counted by Elections BC, including the closely tight Courtenay-Comox riding.

The BC Liberals and the NDP are still separated by three votes.

The Liberals however are continuing to slip in the popular vote; they sit at 40.40%, ahead of the NDP by 0.16%.

Official results of the recount are expected to be released at some point tomorrow.

UPDATE – 12:40PM:

As of noon today, Elections BC’s results show Liberal candidate Jim Benninger now three votes ahead of NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard.

UPDATE – 9:35AM:

According to Elections BC, one-third of the 179,000 absentee ballots were counted over the May long weekend.

The NDP has increased its lead to 13 votes over the Liberals following a recount in the Courtney-Comox riding.

The riding still remains undecided since 2,077 absentee ballots have not been counted.

They are expected to be tallied on Tuesday with the results expected on Wednesday.

Absentee ballots were also counted in Vancouver-False Creek on Tuesday.

No ridings have officially changed hands but the Liberals popular vote has shrunk slightly.