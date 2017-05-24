Tuesday’s violent wind and rainstorm that knocked out power across the province left several people in the dark in Smithers.

BC Hydro Community Relations Coordinator Dave Mosure says 42 customers on Hudson Bay mountain are without power.

“Access in there can be challenging in some areas so it depends on where the actual damage is. We’re waiting on an estimated time of restoration for that one.”

He says there’s also 37 customers without power in Smithers.

“That’s brand new – came in this morning at around 6:30 and the crews are en-route so we haven’t even heard back as to where what they found.”

The Village of Moricetown will also be without power until about 2 p.m this afternoon.

Work is being done on the power generating station affecting 384 customers.

The planned outages will be along Highway 16 from Trout Creek to 10 km West of Moricetown.

In Burns Lake, there are 29 customers without power this morning. BC Hydro plans to have that restored early this afternoon.

Houston had a few outages as well.

Over 184,000 customers in BC saw their power restored this morning.