A group of five Smithereens will be cycling across the country this summer to help end world poverty and hunger as a part of an event called Sea 2 Sea.

One of the members of the Wheel Deal Group in Smithers Alfred Reitsma says they’re looking to raise $55,000 in the community.

He says the money will go to the World Renew organization that helps meet immediate needs across the world as well as helping develop self-sufficient communities.

“It’s a great event…but also to just be mindful that there’s people out there that don’t have enough food each day for themselves or for their family…so that’s our focus.”

“Each time we strike a pedal we’re thinking about somebody who doesn’t have enough to eat. Also, our mandate is to take the time to pray for people as we go along the way and ask that the Lord bless them and provide for them as well.”

The trip will see 136 people start in Vancouver on June 26th. They’re expected to make it to Halifax by August 28th.

The profits from a BBQ on Thursday and Friday at the Sausage factory in Smithers will go towards the cause.