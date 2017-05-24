Geoscience BC will be surveying for mineral deposits in northern BC during the summer.

The third search phase will use a helicopter to survey approximately 9,600 square kilometres in the North Omenica Region.

Vice President of Minerals and Mining Bruce Madu says part of that will be in the eastern parts of the Stikine geology.

That includes the golden triangle where the Bruce Jack, KSM and Kemess Underground projects are located.

It’s a really interesting place – it’s at the juncture, or fold point, of two of the most prolific geological terrains we have in the province,” says Madu.

It sets the stage for the next 20 or 30 years of discovery and understanding of the mineral potential in the area. We think of these as generational contributions to public science.”

He also says the extra aircraft activity helps airports in the area economically during the survey work.

The second phase of the survey last year was able to identify the potential for copper and silver deposits in the Bulkley Valley.

The information they collect will allow the exploration sector to make informed land use decisions.