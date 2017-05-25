Small business confidence in BC rose 2.3 points in May to 69.4 according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The climb now puts the province’s entrepreneurs as the most optimistic in Canada, 1.2 points ahead of Ontario.

Alberta and BC Vice-President Richard Truscott has a simple message for the province.

“Don’t mess it up. BC’s economy is doing well, small business optimism is heading in the right direction and it’s in a very positive territory.”

Truscott believes the province’s small business community could have reached new heights if it wasn’t for one thing.

“The optimism among the small business sector across the province would be even higher if we could resolve some of the political uncertainty that’s certainly set in around the province regarding the last election and how the government arrangements going to look.”

The small business sector is keeping a close eye on the political uncertainty in the province.

“They like other British Columbians are seeing what’s happening in terms of the government and what’s that going to look like and they’re concerned about that. I would imagine that the small business optimism would be even higher if we can find a way to resolve some of those political issues over the next few weeks,” says Truscott.

Truscott adds over half of small business owners in the province describe the health of their business as good.

BC’s lead over the national index (66.0) also increased to 3.4 points, with the business confidence index back at the same level it was at the end of 2016.

While BC and Ontario remain at the top, provinces like Saskatchewan (49.1) and Newfoundland (45.3) are at the bottom.