Burns Lake council is writing a letter of support for the South Side Seniors Housing Society.

The society is seeking funds to build a 6-unit housing project in the community at Hospital Point in the Southbank.

Mayor Chris Beach says council is also working on a 55-plus housing study.

We’ve had a lot of concerns about seniors housing, so we need to get information – we need to do the work to find out exactly what the needs are, what the concerns are,” says Beach.

He says that will help the community know how to move forward with the problem in retaining seniors while attracting more to the village.

In a letter to council, the society says the project will be a not for profit, independent living complex for seniors