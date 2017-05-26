Students in Hazelton will be able to take advantage of the Grad Pass again this year.

Communications Director with BC Transit Jonathon Dyck says they’ll get two free rides during June on the local service. (The GradPASS is not transferable)

“They can choose which two days they want to travel – they don’t have to be consecutive. It’s something that we feel is a great way to promote a safe way for people to get home from their graduation festivities.”

BC Transit expects more than 22,000 passes will be used across the province this year.