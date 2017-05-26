BC’s average weekly earnings eclipsed $933 in March according to Stats Canada.
That’s an increase of 1.9% compared to March of 2016 where weekly earnings sat at $915.00.
Analyst, Dylan Saunders says several sectors contributed to the increase.
“The largest increases were recorded in administrative and support services, manufacturing, and finance and insurance.”
Saunders adds the province put up a strong showing in another category.
“So in the 12 months to March, British Columbia paced all provinces with the most rapid growth in the number of non-farm payroll employees at 3.1% compared to the national average of 1.7%.”
Average weekly earnings in Canada during March was $966.00
BC has the fifth highest average weekly earnings among the provinces.
Here are the top four provinces.
Alberta $1,117.59
Newfoundland and Labrador $1,037.37
Saskatchewan $1,008.48
Ontario $982.21
The Northwest Territories has the highest weekly earnings among the territories at $1,411.30.