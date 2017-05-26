A controlled burn north of Fort Babine will help stimulate berry growth while improving grizzly bear habitat.

The BC Wildfire Service says the burn could start as early as Sunday if the weather cooperates.

after the burn, the Bulkley Valley Research Centre will carry out environmental monitoring.

They’ll identify levels of berry production along with increases in grizzly habitat.

the prescribed burn will remove slash on 58 hectares of recently harvested land.

It will be done under conditions that help minimize the amount of smoke generated.