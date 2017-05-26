Smithers residents are encouraged to tell council how air quality in town should be improved.

The blame has been put on wood stoves, local industry, slash burning, transportation and even dust.

A committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday will look at what can be done about the long-standing problem in the community.

Council has $20,000 earmarked for an ‘air quality project.’

Councillor Greg Brown wants people to tell council what to do.

“It’s not a simple change we’re looking at. And I think getting as many people’s ideas and input will enhance the process.”

You can write to front@smithers.ca by Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.