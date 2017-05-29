CN has received a strike notice from the union representing train conductors across the country.
Teamsters Canada, the union representing 3,000 CN conductors and yard operations employees, plans to strike as early as 4 a.m. tomorrow.
Chief Operating Officer of CN Mike Cory said in a release that they intend to negotiate with a mediator to reach a fair agreement before the strike deadline.
He remains optimistic that an agreement can be met without a labour disruption.
Teamsters Canada says the company is planning to impose changes to the collective agreement that could permanently affect workers.
The union also says they’re committed to averting a labour dispute and reaching a fair deal.