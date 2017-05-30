In all of BC, The Smithers Chamber of Commerce was able to win chamber of the year.

Smithers Manager Heather Gallagher says they won the award for the launch of their youth entrepreneur program last year.

The program helped youth set up a mobile ice cream shop – a business the two youth were responsible for running.

She says it was a great educational opportunity that also showcased the opportunity and potential for small businesses in town.

“The benefit definitely is operating their own business..learning how to develop their business plans in order to see if it’s lucrative,” says Gallagher.

“Should they be attracted to different businesses – now they have the tools that will allow them to create those plans to see if it’s lucrative and feasible to start the businesses that they may want to pursue in the future.”

Gallagher says they’re running the ice cream parlour again this year with two new students.

Both students made the grade at this week’s ‘Bear Den’ – a mock version of CBC’s Dragon’s Den.

The two youth answered questions and presented a business plan for running the mobile ice cream shop.

With approval and the signing of a contract with the chamber, they’ll be in several locations around town this summer selling different flavours of ice cream.