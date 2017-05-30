Pink and blue flags were placed along the highway boulevards in Smithers over the weekend.

The 10,000 flags each represented 10 abortions across Canada each year.

“In Canada right now you’re allowed abortions for any reason for the entire nine months – not all doctors will do that of course – but right now there’s no laws forbidding it,” says Ruth Bredenhof with the BV Association of Reformed Political Action.

She says the group wants to see restrictions on abortion during the full term of pregnancy.

She also says they were able to collect 180 signatures on Saturday for their cause.

In 1988, Canada became one of the few countries without a law restricting abortion.