Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen says there will be a dramatic vote on the future of the voting system in parliament tomorrow.

He says they’ll be voting on his motion to adopt the report of the all-party Electoral Reform Committee.

The Electoral Reform Committee released a final report late last year recommending a proportional voting system and a referendum.

The committee held close to 50 meetings across the country with thousands of Canadians participating in the consultation process.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided not to move forward with changing the first-past-the-post system as promised in the last election.

“Liberal MPs wrote to their constituents in open letters apologizing – expressing their disappointment and sorrow for this promise being broken,” says Cullen.

“We know we’ve lost one vote – we know the Prime Minister isn’t likely to support this motion because he’s already made his choice. But for those other Liberals, who also made the promise, it looks like a chance for them to redeem themselves.”

Cullen says it will take the support of 20 Liberal MPs to move towards a proportional voting system.