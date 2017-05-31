Mayor Chris Beach says a look at changing the policy for how non-profits are funded is aimed at improving public transparency and accountability.

“I think if we can minimize the risk (and or) concerns that Council has…hopefully we’re going to be able to keep helping out these groups that do so much for our community,” says Beach.

Right now the village acts as an agent to help non-profits like the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association secure grants.

The association says without a partnership, they’d have to pay over $13,000 in GST.

The BLMBA wrote a letter to coucil saying the GST would be based on 4 contracts they’ve signed worth over $269,000.

“It hasn’t been determined if the village will no longer act as an agent,” says Beach. “Mountain bike trails in our town are just a huge asset for the community and for the people that live here and for bringing more people into our community.”

He says staff will bring more information to council in the coming months.