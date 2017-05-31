Two Smithers RCMP officers are recipients of the Alexa’s Team Award for their combined 31 impaired driving investigations in 2016.

ICBC and MADD Canada honoured a total of 35 officers in the North District that worked to remove impaired drivers from roadways last year.

The Alexa’s Team was created in memory of 4-year-old Alexa Middelaer from Ladner who was killed by a drunk driver in 2008.

Smithers RCMP Officer Mark Bezzina, who won the award, has been in traffic services for nine years.

“I’ve been to I don’t know how many fatal collisions and 90% of the time it’s alcohol-related, so every impaired driver we stop is possibly one less fatality that we have to attend and investigate,” says Bezzina.

Cpl. Kevin Weeres was the other Smithers RCMP Officer that made the Alexa’s Team.

And Houston RCMP Officer Ryan Creasey was also recognized for his 12 impaired driving investigations last year.