Stikine NDP MLA Doug Donaldson signed an agreement with the Green Party this week in Victoria.

Donaldson is confident they’ll be able to govern together.

“Making life more affordable for people in the north and continuing to improve services and looking at stainable jobs. I think the sooner we can get on with that agenda the better,” says Donaldson.

He says the NDP platform is more extensive than the agreement with the Greens especially regarding resource projects in the area.

“We have our four conditions that are still part of how we view any industrial development, and clean air and clean water are a part of that. So it doesn’t change our approach on LNG.

It still includes that we don’t believe Lelu Island is the best place for an LNG development because of the risk to wild salmon that that poses.”

Donaldson also says the agreement will support services like digital mammography for the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

It’s something Donaldson campaigned on, and although he says it wasn’t mentioned specifically in the agreement, it will still be supported.