Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief Namoks, also known as John Ridsdale, plans on making a trip to the Hague this summer in the Netherlands where the Internation Court of Justice is located.

He says he’ll be representing Northwest BC on human rights to access and protect the land.

He says it’s similar to last year’s trip to a United Nation meeting in New York where he spoke about the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People’s.

“We know as Wet’suwet’en and as First Nations people of Canada – the world watches what we do because we stand up for what is right and proper. The government – they refer to us the forces of no – unfortunately, they spelt it wrong; we know what is wrong,” says Namoks.

He says the land needs to be protected for all the people, especially resources like the wild salmon.

“Without your food source, you lose control of who you are as a human. You become dependent on someone else or a different entity for something as simple as your human rights to access food; to access the land.”

Namoks says the Wet’suwet’en considered taking rights and title issues to the Hague during the Delgamuukw case in the 90s. The Supreme Court Decision observed that Aboriginal title constituted an ancestral right.

“Then we went into mitigation rather than litigation which brought us to tables to talk. So we didn’t carry through with the Hague. But that option was always there to bring it to the world – that human rights are being ignored.”

The Wet’suwet’en are now looking to make negotiations on a government to government agreement with the province on rights and title.