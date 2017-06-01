A motion aimed at changing the voting system from first-past-the-post failed yesterday in Parliament.

It would have implemented recommendations from the all-party Electoral Reform Committee calling for a proportional voting system and a referendum.

NDP Electoral Reform Critic Nathan Cullen made a speech in parliament yesterday about the promise to change first-past-the-post.

“With a Cabinet Shuffle and a new Minister, there was somehow a mandate letter delivered on time breaking that promise as if somehow mandates come out of the prime minister’s office as opposed to mandates where they really come from – which is the electorate – which is voters – that’s the only place,” said Cullen.

Only two Liberal MPs vote for the motion. All the other available MPs from the other parties voted for the motion.

Cullen also recently toured the country holding town halls in Liberal ridings on electoral reform.