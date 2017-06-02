Smithers was wet and balmy during the month of May according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith says the average daily temperature and the monthly precipitations levels above normal.

“The average temperature in May was 10.6 degrees, the normal is 9.4, as far as precipitation they had 75 millimeters in the month of May while the average is around 38.”

BC’s Central Interior could be a little chillier in June according to Smith.

“Temperature-wise it’s going to be average to slightly below normal in terms of temperature. At this point we expect precipitation to be average during the month of June.”