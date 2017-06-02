Buy Low Foods has confirmed they’ll be opening a grocery store in Houston.

The news comes nearly a year after SuperValu announced they were closing the doors of the only grocery store in the community.

“I am pleased to be able to say to you today that we have now reached an agreement with the representatives of the shopping centre in Houston to lease the space formerly occupied by SuperValu,” said Buy Low Foods president Daniel Begg in a letter to the residents of Houston.

“We will be moving forward to renovate, fixture and equip the premises and make them ready for us to open a Buy-Low Foods store and bring a fresh, quality grocery offering to the community, with a full assortment of traditional groceries; fresh bakery, deli, seafood and

meat departments, along with our fantastic selection of quality fresh produce.”

The letter has no official opening date.

Bregg says in the next few months they’ll start speaking with members of the community about employment opportunities. Buy Low Foods hasn’t confirmed how many people will be employed at the new store.

“However, a typical store of the type we would open in Houston would have between 35 and 50 people in a combination of full and part-time positions,” said Bregg in an email to The Moose.

He also says over the past few weeks he’s been receiving a lot of letters from Houston residents.