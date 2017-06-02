Northern Health will be gathering information on residential care in the Bulkley Valley.

Communications Officer Eyrn Collins says the bed modelling will help make decisions on the best use of residential care beds.

She says the approach involves gathering information on resources like care from home support, assisted living and residential care.

“The goal of that modelling is to gather information to help support us in decision making and planning to achieve a couple of things; one, to make the best use of residential care beds that we have to reduce the wait times for residential care,” says Collins.

She says they also want to support keeping seniors in their homes longer with the help of alternative care options, community housing or home based services.

An average of six people waited for residential care in the Bulkley Valley District Hospital in the last fiscal year.

That’s up from an average of four the previous year that took up a hospital bed while waiting for a placement at the Bulkley Lodge in Smithers.

Meanwhile, the average wait time for those in hospital has been 5 to 6 months over the last 4 years in Smithers.

Collins says those waiting with complex care needs differ in their situation.

“So they may have had an accident or injury or a medical condition that they have been unable to recover from and aren’t able to return to their previous environment,” says Collins.

The modelling could start as soon as the fall, according to Director with the Northwest Hospital District Board Taylor Bachrach.