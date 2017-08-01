The Salvation Army is continuing their work across the province to help wildfire evacuees and fire fighters.

Communications Director Deb Lowell says they’ve distributed well over 220,000 meals and snacks and beverages since the start of the crisis.

She says they have their mobile food canteens all over the province.

Certainly, we’ve been in upwards of 10 communities at a time as we3 help those affected by theses circumstances,” says Lowell.

She says people can support their efforts monetarily at the Salvation Army website.

Salvation Army service are also available to people in Prince George and Smithers.