BC’s Premier John Horgan was joined with Canada’s Prime Minister following an aerial tour of the wildfires in Williams Lake Monday afternoon.

From the Cariboo Fire Centre Justin Trudeau said all of their focus now is on dealing with the current emergency as well as supporting folks who are going through times as a result of the fires.

“As we go forward, as we get the emergency situation somewhat under control, there will be many discussions on the hardships that local businesses, tourism operators, and communities are facing,” says Trudeau.

“So we recognize that this is a particularly extreme situation and I can just assure people that all the provincial government, the federal government, all partners will be there.”

Trudeau says his visit in Williams Lake was mostly to say thank you on behalf of all Canadians to the first responders who are stepping up working long hours and days.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau had been at the Cariboo Memorial Complex to meet with firefighters, members of the Candian Armed Forces, and RCMP.

“I also had the opportunity to meet up with local First Nation leaders to leaders to thank them for the great work they’re doing in collaboration with others, but also demonstrating their own capacity to protect their communities from fires as well,’ he says.

“We have many lessons learned, many things we need to move forward together on, and in partnership you always learn through these experiences.”

BC Premier John Horgan who was joined with his colleagues Jennifer Rice, Mike Farnsworth, and Doug Donaldson called it a terrific day to be with the Prime Minister and his cabinet team as two levels of government work together to meet the challenges for people in the region as we fight devastating wildfires going now into the 4th week.

With files from Rebecca Kelli, MyCaribooNow.com