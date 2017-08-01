The Emergency Support Services Centre is closing up tomorrow(WED)in Smithers after opening last week at the Ranger Park Building to provide assistance to wildfire evacuees.

The volume of those requiring assistance has decreased dramatically after the Williams Lake evacuation order was lifted, according to the town.

In the four days the centre was open, over 30 people were assisted with groceries and lodging.

Those that are still under an evacuation order that need help can visit the Town of Smithers office at 1027 Aldous Street

They’re open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.