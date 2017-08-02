The BC Cattlemen’s Association are accepting donations of feed and pasture to help ranchers and farmers affected by wildfires.

General Manager of the Association Kevin Boon says there’s many that have also lost valuable infrastructure that need help.

“There’s a huge mental and emotional toll on these guys because some of them have been on these places for over 100 years with their families and it’s something that doesn’t build overnight. There are generations that reinvest into these places. That’s all wiped out in a matter of days in some cases,” says Boon.

He says they prefer donations of feed or land rather than cash and will organize how the feed can be distributed down south.

Boon says you can contact the BC Cattleman’s Association or your local cattlemen’s association to find out how to help.