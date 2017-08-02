Houston Council passed a resolution this week to ask BC Hydro to switch their lights over to LED.

BC Hydro owns all the wood poles with street lights, according to staff. In the past, the district switched several municipal owned lights over to LED.

Council will bring the request to the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities Convention in September.

A resolution was also passed to lobby BC Hydro to bury utility services underground along Hwy 16.

District staff say the aim is to improve the aesthetics for tourists and people driving through Houston.