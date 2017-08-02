The BC NDP government have been criticised for creating investor uncertainty in the province.

It’s something Liberal MLA John Rustad says factored into Petronas dropping out of the Pacific Northwest LNG Project.

However, NDP MLA for Stikine and Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson says the market dictated the decision.

“We have no reason to doubt that was the case. The decision came days after we took office. so any analysis that comes from a neutral point of view would have to look at the fact that it was market forces, and that’s what the company said.’

Pacific NorthWest LNG said in a statement they’re looking at other options and are committed to developing their natural gas assets.