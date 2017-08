One of the fires just outside the city of Williams Lake

Wildfire smoke has become visible in the Burns Lake area and Nadina Fire Zone.

The BC Wildfire Service says the smoke is expected to linger in the area for a few days.

The closest wildfire is burning in a remote area about 92 kilometres southeast of Burns Lake outside of the Northwest Fire Centre.

That fire has burned about 4,200 and poses no threat to communities or structures.

The fire danger rating in the Northwest Fire Centre is high to extreme.