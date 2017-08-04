Sockeye salmon adults migrating up the Adams River to spawn

Skeena First Nations are now able to harvest up to 30,000 sockeye on the Skeena Watershed.

As of Wednesday, the forecast for the season was at 630,000 Skeena River Sockeye.

Once the returns reach 625,000 there’s an opportunity for first nations to harvest sockeye as part of the Skeena First Nations fishing Plan.

The Gitksan Watershed Authorities say the use of less than 7-inch gill nets will be permitted within their territories.

That will begin on Sunday at 6 a.m. and will end the following Saturday at 10 pm.

After that the Gitksan will return to 7-inch or greater mesh size only.