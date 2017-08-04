The BC Wildfire Service has provided an update on the current wildfire situation brewing in our province.

Nine new blazes started on Thursday, bringing the total to 123.

#EMBC: 27 evacuation orders, effecting 7,100 people; 40 evacuation alerts for nearly 24,700 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 4, 2017

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says fire suppression costs have risen to more than $211 million.

“Since April 1st, there have been 872 fires that burned an estimated 509,000 hectares of land. We currently have over 3,800 personnel, over 800 from out of province, as well as nearly 1,400 contractors from the forest industry and 209 aircraft supporting ground services.”

.@KevinSkrepnek: Total costs to date is $211.7M in suppression efforts; priority is still to get people to safety & keeping highways open — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 4, 2017

He adds fire ratings have nowhere to go but upward with the predict weather forecast during, and beyond the August long weekend.

“Arrival of lightning has been in the forecast for a bit, but it keeps getting pushed back by few days. So it is now looking like Monday to Wednesday of next week is when the real threat of that lightning is going to arrive broadly.”

.@KevinSkrepnek: All parks CLOSED in the #Cariboo Fire Centre; increased patrol for long weekend, looking for irresponsible behaviour — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 4, 2017

The service and Emergency Management BC (EMBC) is encouraging all residents to abide by all park closures and to stay out of the backcountry.

To report any new fires, you can call *5555.

.@KevinSkrepnek: BC state of emergency extended to 2 more weeks; prohibition of ATVs & off-road vehicles in effect, fines will be issued — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 4, 2017