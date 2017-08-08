You’ll soon be able to forage within the village of Moricetown.

With 18 varieties of fruiting trees and shrubs planted this spring, the plan is to have an edible forest bearing fruit next season.

Communications Coordinator with the band Christine Bruce says it’s aimed at encouraging members to regain traditional ways of life along with health and wellness.

“Lots of people here know about foraging – and most of the elders do forage – but the elders and the youth are finding it difficult to get out to the logging roads where they traditionally have gone,” says Bruce.

“I’m very fond of enabling people. I look at what they used to do and wonder how can we do this again?”

She also says a lot of the foraging locations have been disappearing over the years due to clear cutting.

Members of the community including students at the Moricetown School all helped to start the edible forest. The forest will also have an elder’s Gazebo and a plaque honouring the life of Bridget Forsythe who took on a similar initiative in the community.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, August 18th at 1:30 p.m. between the multiplex and the health centre.