A photo of the BC Wildfire Service camp near the Elephant Hill fire. (Twitter: @BCGovFireInfo)

It was a month ago that many of the province’s big blazes began burning, including the Elephant Hill fire.

That fire is now 110,236 hectares and only 30% contained.

The RCMP still believe this was human caused is searching for the culprit.

Sgt. Annie Linteau asks anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s just imperative that anyone – even if they think the information they have is very little – if they can just share that information with us.”

Police have set up a tip line. You can share any information by calling 1-855-685-8788.

There are 414 firefighters battling this blaze. There are also 25 helicopters and 105 pieces of heavy equipment.