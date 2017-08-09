The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has issued an evacuation order for an area north of McCauley Lake, which is about 40 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake.

This evacuation order is being issued due to the UBC Research Forest wildfire which was listed at 166 hectares as of Tuesday by the BC Wildfire Service.

“The evacuation route is Beaver Valley Road East to Horsefly or West to Likely Road then to Williams Lake,” states the CRD.

You can register at the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at the Boitanio Mall between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Anyone who needs group lodging will be required to head to Prince George.

The Emergency Reception Centre is now at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre starting today.

