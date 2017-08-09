Around 130 structures have now been lost due to the Cariboo wildfires.

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Chair Al Richmond says that includes outbuildings and 49 homes.

“We’re still talking Soda Creek, parts of the Chilcotin, we haven’t been through that whole area of course yet, the fires are too hot to be in there. We have the areas of Spokin Lake, we have the 150, 108, Abel Lake Road, 103 Mile.”

He adds Wildwood would also be on that list.

More than 25 thousand people remain under evacuation alert and another 1,800 are still under an evacuation order Richmond says.

“So we have quite a few on alert because we’ve had some expansions in the last few days. The most recent expansion was north of Puntzki Lake where we did an order and some evacuation alerts to some properties there.”

One area the CRD is keeping a close eye on is Gavin Lake in Area F.

Richmond says forestry has been working on a fire out there by putting some guards up and is still a bit of a concern.



With files from George Henderson, MY Cariboo Now.