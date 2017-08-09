Northern Health is stopping its bus services program due to annual summer maintenance.

Starting this week, the authority will be updating its fleet during a period they say is a time of low ridership, which also allows for additional education for drivers.

This affects passengers going for medical appointments in and out of the following areas, with dates running from the last day of service, to the first day back on the road:

Prince George to Vancouver = August 10th to 27th

Prince George to Prince Rupert = August 11th to 27th

Prince George to Fort St. John = August 10th to 29th

Prince George to Mackenzie = August 9th to 30th

Quesnel to Prince George = August 8th to 29th

Valemount to Prince George = August 8th to 29th

Burns Lake to Terrace = August 10th to 31st

Burns Lake to Prince George = August 8th to 29th

Burns Lake to Prince George (via Fort St. James) = August 9th to 30th

McBride/Valemount to Kamloops = August 10th to 31st

Prince Rupert to Prince George = August 12th to 28th

Fort St. John to Prince George = August 12th to 27th

Vancouver to Prince George = August 12th 29th

Fort Nelson to Dawson Creek = August 8th to 29th

The call centre, as well as the online reservation system, will remain open to bookings after August 31st.

