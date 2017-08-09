Orin Couston of Prince George, his sisters Emily and Grace, and his mom Samantha set up outside of the Emergency Reception Centre at the College of New Caledonia on Wednesday, giving Cariboo wildfire evacuees bottles of water - and free hugs. Photo: City of Prince George

Written by George Henderson in our www.mycariboonow.com newsroom

Private donations to the Canadian Red Cross to help out the victims of the BC wildfires has now topped the $13 million mark!

Robert Turner, the Deputy Minister for Emergency Management BC, provided that update during a conference call this afternoon.

He also talked about some of the specific items that the Canadian Red Cross has delivered to sites.

“1,531 cots, over 3,100 blankets, over 11 thousand hygiene kits, 1,500 pillows, almost 11 thousand clean up kits and almost 12 thousand after the fire kits.”

Turner says help has also been provided to tourism operators through Emergency Management B

“The prepared BC guide for tourism operators takes operators through the steps that helps assure their operation responds effectively, recovers quickly and keeps guests safe in an emergency event.”

He also praised the emergency social services groups and volunteers that are providing help across BC, particularly those in Kamloops and Prince George.