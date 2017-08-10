BC’s Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says BC will be looking at programs to reduce wildfire risks around communities.

Municipalities like Smithers have been calling for an increase for fire protection on crown lands around communities.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says council feels like the province has downloaded the responsibility while also slashing funding.

Donaldson, also the MLA for Stikine, says he’ll get cracking on the issue when the state of emergency winds down and public safety is taken care of.

“Then we’ll have time to look at programs as a new government that can address the fuel load in urban interface areas around small communities,” says Donaldson. “We need to look at how much was done and make sure that communities aren’t going to be facing as much risk in the future as we see here.”

He also plans on meeting with the federal government on getting support for the Wildland Fire Strategy and will look at more programs like the Strategic Wildfire Prevention Initiative.

Smithers Council plans on raising the Community Wildfire Protection Plan issue with Donaldson at the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities Convention in late September.