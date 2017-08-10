Due to the extreme fire danger existing throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre and the number of active wildfires, the BC Wildfire Service is contemplating an area restriction for all Crown land within the jurisdiction of the Cariboo Fire Centre that would go into effect at noon on Friday.

“The final decision will be made Friday morning,” said BC Wildfire Service.

“The area restriction will be implemented if high winds materialize as currently forecasted.”

The area restriction order would mean that a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

Travelling to or from his or her principle residence

Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act

Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity

Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities

The operation of any off-road vehicle for recreational purposes on Crown land has been prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre since August 4.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake (near Clinton) in the south to the Cottonwood River (near Quesnel) in the north and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now