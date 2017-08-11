BC’s Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson has been getting some flack from the Liberals for his response to the wildfire crisis.

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad says there’s been poor communication with the government for ranchers in need.

Donaldson says things are now running a little smoother during an unprecedented wildfire situation.

“so that situation has changed…I met with the BC Cattlemen’s Association and on the fly corrected a lot of the communications issues,” says Donaldson.

MLA Rustad also questioned if fencing money for ranchers was available for private lands.

Donaldson says if fences are damaged on private lands from wildfire suppression, the province will pay for it.