Tourism has been increasing at the Burns Lake Mountain Bike Park according to Mayor Chris Beach.

“We’re getting a lot of international visitors – they’re finding out about what Burns Lake has to offer,” says Beach.

This week the tour group BC Bike Ride were in Smithers and Burns Lake riding the mountain bike trails. All together with support staff and tourists, Beach says there were about 70 people in town.

He says it helps with exposure of the internationally recognized trail system in the Lakes that has been seeing a great season.

“and they built some new trails this summer. And it’s always increasing just the number of tourists that are coming to burns lake,” says Beach.