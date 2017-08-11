The Chandler Park Soccer field in Smithers is now ready for play with the official opening date next Tuesday.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says issues with the turf on the field have been worked out.

“There are some remaining issues that will be addressed probably next construction season. but for now we’re celebrating the completion of playable field and the fields have been used for at least one tournament already,” says Bachrach.

“Mostly, we want to thank the organizations that contributed funding to the project to complete phase one…there’s still plenty of work to do.”

With phase one now complete, work will start in the fall to build a fence around the perimeter of the field.

Phase one improvements cost $467,947 over two years that included designs, tree replacements, partial running track removal and other improvements.

The third and final phase – that will see the third field in Chandler Park – is expected to finish up in 2018.