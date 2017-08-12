The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has expanded an evacuation alert, which now includes the Shambhala Music Festival because of the rising threat of the nearby McCormick Creek fire.

The 250-hectare blaze has jumped the Salmo River moving with the winds in a Northeastern direction towards the community of Nelway, which is now under an evacuation order.

UPDATE: #Evacuation Order for Nelway area. Alert expanded to inc'l #Shambhala2017 https://t.co/Sa0A1Hs68U issued by RD Central Kootenay — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) August 12, 2017

In a statement, the RDCK says the fire is ‘behaving unpredictably,’ and are strongly advising festival goers to leave at a reasonable time to get back home safely.

The map below indicates the evacuation areas; red border means evacuation ORDER, yellow is evacuation ALERT.

More updates will be provided as information becomes available.

#EMBC: Elevated concern over evacuation at #Shambhala2017; local authorities helping organizers with plans to get 17,000 people out safely — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 12, 2017