A collision between a car and a moose near Smithers sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the collision happened Friday night around 10:30 on Highway 16 near Lake Kathlyn Rd.

The 17-year-old female passenger and 19-year-old male driver were transported to hospital by B.C Ambulance.

The Volkswagen Rabbit was towed and the injured moose was dispatched.

The RCMP are urging motorists to be extra careful at night as animals are difficult to spot while crossing the road.