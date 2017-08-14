The province has launched a program to provide emergency financial assistance to eligible small businesses through the Red Cross.

BC is making a $1,500 emergency grant available to eligible small businesses, First Nations whose livelihood is based on cultural practices, and not-for-profit organizations that are located in areas that have been under an evacuation order or alert.

Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson says it’s in response to the devastation from the wildfires and says many businesses will be feeling the economic hit for a long time.

“This is an unprecedented wildfire season that has been very challenging for all those involved, including small businesses in the impacted areas,” Donaldson said. “Coming from a rural area and as minister responsible for rural development, I know the important role small businesses play in rural communities. As a government, we’ll ensure we have the necessary programs in place to support recovery.”

Donaldson says the money is coming from the 100 million dollars provided to the Red Cross earlier this summer.

He says they’ll be making adjustments to the eligibility criteria as required.

Eligibility has also been extended to areas directly impacted by closures along:

* Highway 20;

* Highway 97, south of Prince George to areas covered by evacuation alerts;

* Highway 26 to Barkerville; and,

* eastern Cariboo Regional District communities of Horsefly and Likely.

Applicants must have:

* 50 employees or less,

* been in operation on or before July 7, 2017,

* been financially impacted as a result of the 2017 B.C. wildfires,

* a net income of less than $250,000 per year,

* resumed or are intending to resume operations as soon as possible.