The NorthWest Resource Benefits Alliance says the province has reassured their commitment to start negotiations this fall.

The alliance is made up of 21 local governments across the north west including the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Chair of the alliance Bill Miller says making a deal with the province will help municipalities get more of the resource dollars generated in the area.

“And it’s close to 30 billion dollars of investment in the last 10 years in the northwest of different projects,” explains Miller,”there’s significant resource extraction out of the province and we don’t want to tie this to one industry, it has to be about all resources.”

Miller says they recently met with Green Party leader Andrew Weaver and several NDP cabinet ministers on what the alliance is asking for.