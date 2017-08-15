Free public Wifi will be available at several rest stops on highways across the province.

The province says it will allow motorists the chance to stop, take a rest and connect with family and friends.

“We are happy to bring free, public Wi-Fi to several rest areas in B.C. this year,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena. “This helps motorists leave the phone alone while driving, and will give them the opportunity to check DriveBC and other sites at a rest area.”

There’s now free Wifi at the Glacier View rest area on Highway 16 north of Smithers.

The first place in the province to get the free service was the Britton Creek Rest Area at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway.

Through a partnership with Telus and ICBC, the province plans to install wifi at six different locations by the end of the year:

* Britton Creek, Highway 5 – 67 kilometres south of Merritt

* Glacier View, Highway 16 – 7 km north of Smithers

* Taylor River, Highway 4 – 37 km west of Port Alberni

* Galena Bay, Highway 23 – 49 km north of Nakusp

* Mount Terry Fox, Highway 16 – 6 km east of Tete Jaune

* Loon Lake, Highway 97C – 40 km east of Merritt