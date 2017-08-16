After losing money last year, the Telkwa BBQ will be scaling back and dropping the big name music acts this year.

The move is to make sure more money makes its way back into the community according to Organizer Bobby Vangrootheest.

“Last year we went very large for the acts and we lost a little bit of money. So we couldn’t help as many people, groups and organizations as we would have hoped,” says Vangrootheest.

The event is put on by the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Club and volunteers every Labour Day long weekend in September.

This year will be the BBQ’s 105th birthday.

Vangrootheest says profits made from the three-day event go to organizations like the Telkwa Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, the BV Ambulance Auxiliary and the Quick 4h Club.

“If we do get supported and people come out this year and we make more money, by all means, we really do want to bring back a mainstay big country band again,” says Vangrootheest.

This year Smithers’ bands Ease West, Dr Awkward and The Ratts from Terrace will hit the stage.

The beer gardens and demolition derby will also be ready to rock as always.

Events will be on from Sept 2nd wrapping up on the 4th at the Telkwa BBQ grounds.