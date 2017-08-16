A group of volunteers from the Lakes District are collecting goods for those affected by wildfires.

Angelika Posselt says her and two other volunteers are helping the Postmen Group bring supplies to people that are in isolated situations.

“I was reading some stories of people that had been kind of left behind and they were on their own. And I thought that’s stupid. I mean, we’re all neighbours; we need to help each other…people lost their livelihoods, they lost their homes.”

The Postmen Group was created during the Fort Mac fire crisis last year to help people that are left behind.

“People that have stayed behind the roadblocks defending their properties don’t get help from the Red Cross or any other agencies. So, we are very aware of where they are because we have a lot of connections,” says Posselt.

She says this week they helped haul a bus load of supplies into a First Nations reserve before they evacuated. The trips are also made entirely by volunteers, according to Posselt.

They’re accepting donations including dry food and equipment for the volunteer fire fighters and people affected. They’re not, however, accepting donations for cattle as the BC Cattlemen’s Association are organizing those efforts.

The drop off locations are in Smithers at Glacier Toyota, the Smithers Lumber Yard, in Houston at Sullivan Motor Products and in Burns Lake at P&B Feeds.