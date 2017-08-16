The BV Health Care and Hospital Foundation will have another $90,000 for a CT scanner at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

With the money raised at this year’s Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament, the hospital foundation is now a little closer to the over $2 million estimated cost for a machine.

Co-chair of the tournament’s committee JC Brown says it will help in securing a much-needed service for the community.

“The area of the Bulkley Valley including Houston, Smithers, Hazelton and Burns Lake – having something like that and not having to travel long distances to go get that service would be a great thing for our area and we’re 110 per cent behind it,” says Brown.

He says they took on the CT scanner fundraising initiative after Bulkely Valley resident Fritz Pfeiffer donated $1.6 million to get things started last year.

Brown also says this year was one of their more successful years of the tournament and hopes the public support for a new CT scanner in Smithers will continue.